ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man has died from a shooting that happened Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near W Maxwell Street for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot at G street near Bobe St. in Pensacola.

He was later taken to a hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

Currently, the ESCO has no suspects at this time. Witnesses told deputies that after they heard shots, they saw three men running from the area near W Maxwell Street.