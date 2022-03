ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has died after he crashed his vehicle during a medical emergency.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Pine Forest Road when he began having medical issues.

He lost control of his truck and crossed over onto the other side of the road.

He then ran off the road, hit a sign and then hit a dirt embankment.