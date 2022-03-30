ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a crash where a pedestrian was pinned between an SUV and a motorhome.

The man was pinned after being struck by a Ford vehicle traveling along 7200 Floyd Drive. The man was hit while he was standing between a Ford motorhome and a parked Lincoln SUV. The motorhome “was being operated” at the time of the crash, according to a news release from the FHP.

Once the man was hit, he was pinned between the motorhome and SUV. The 78-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

FHP will continue to investigate the crash.