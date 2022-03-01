ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man hired to cut grass at a local business “got into an altercation” with one of the owners, swung a bat at him, and then got into an excavator and destroyed two cars, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ESCO said in a Facebook post that Ian Knight is charged with aggravated assault for swinging the bat and criminal mischief for destroying the two cars on Feb. 25.

Knight used the excavator to destroy a 2008 Toyota and a 2009 Infinity, according to the post, before the business owner pulled him out of the excavator and pinned him until deputies got to the business on Detroit Boulevard.