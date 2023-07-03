PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after a house fire in Pensacola Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Pensacola Fire Department.

PFD firefighters responded to a residential fire at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue, near I-110.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the single-story residence.

Officials said one adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. One firefighter was evaluated and treated on the scene by EMS for heat stress.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations.