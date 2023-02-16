ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted felon after a chase ended with that man hitting a gas pump and driving into a fence Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Hosea Bell, 34, was wanted for failure to appear charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.

Deputies located Bell at a gas station on Navy Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Deputies tried to stop Bell’s car, but he fled and hit a gas pump. Bell did not stop and led deputies on a “short pursuit” down Navy Boulevard, according to the ECSO.

Bell lost control of his car and ran into a fence. Bell tried to run but was caught and taken into custody. Narcotics were found “in plain sight” when searching Bell’s car.

No one was injured in the chase.

Bell will also be charged with “charges related to the pursuit and possession of narcotics,” according to the release.