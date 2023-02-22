ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with sexual assault on a minor after allegedly getting in bed with a girl under 12 years old and having sex with her, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Nihan Jamal Watson, 22, was charged with two counts of sexual assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, a weapon offense, trespassing and kidnapping – false imprisonment.

Deputies said on November 14, 2022, they responded to a house on N. 9th Avenue in reference to a sexual battery complaint.

The mother of the child told deputies she was notified by her sister that Watson had sexually battered the victim. The mother said she was not present at the residence at the time due to her being at work. The mother said once she arrived at the home, she confronted Watson, who was “unable to make eye contact with her,” and also made the statement, “Do what you wanna do, you don’t have to do all that.”

According to the arrest report, deputies spoke with the victim who, “appeared to be afraid.” The victim said she was woken up by Watson touching her vagina. The victim said Watson had sex with her for 10 minutes, “causing her pain and discomfort.”

Deputies conducted a records check on Watson and it was revealed he had an active warrant with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated sexual battery case.

Watson was booked into the Escambia County Jail and is being held without bond.