Man charged with murder for shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man for a Nov. 20 murder at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Pensacola.

Jeremy Lane, 24, was arrested and charged for the murder of Traevione Smith. Lane’s bond was set at $500,000.

Smith was shot and killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments last month.

Smith is one of many victims who were shot and killed at the apartment complex in recent years, including Kuanterion Rivers, a popular rapper who went by the name Frozonee, who was shot six times at Oakwood Terrace Apartments back in June 2020.

