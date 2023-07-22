PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man to death at a Pensacola bar Friday night. 39-year-old Michael Rodriguez was booked into the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning and charged with homicide.

An official with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Sam’s Lounge on Old Corry Field Road just before midnight Friday for the report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital where he later died from his injuries. A spokesperson says Rodriguez ran away but was found by deputies later. Jail records say Rodriguez has prior arrests for battery and drug possession in Escambia County but hasn’t been booked into the jail in more than a decade.