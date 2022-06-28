Man charged with homicide, body found in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man in connection to a homicide that happened off James Street.

Andre Martello Tarlton, 36, was charged with homicide after a man’s body was found Thursday, June 23 at the 3700 block of James Street near Mobile Highway.

Deputies found the man’s remains and believe he was shot several times. Investigators were initially looking for Lajoyce Patrice Miles, who was only wanted for questioning about the man’s homicide.

Tarlton is being held in the Escambia County Jail. Tarlton is scheduled to appear for a judge July 22, 2022.