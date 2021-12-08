Man charged with felony murder for Ensley shooting last month

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with felony murder for a homicide that happened last month at 8600 block of Rawls Avenue in Ensley.

Nicholas Wells, 20, was arrested and charged with the felony murder of Marcus Atienza.

Atienza, a recent high school graduate, was shot and killed on Nov. 7 in what investigators believe as a “drug deal gone bad.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Ellis Clark Jr., who is also wanted for felony murder.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867 or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.