ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly throwing hot chocolate and punching a 70-year-old woman in the head, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Miguel, 42, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and elderly abuse.

On Feb. 21, deputies said they were called to a house in Escambia County in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived, they said they spoke with the victim, who “appeared to be covered in a dark substance,” and crying.

According to the arrest report, the victim said she had an ongoing issue with Miguel. She said Miguel suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The victim said Miguel had thrown hot chocolate on her before punching her twice in her right forearm and then once on her forehead. She said she had recently had hip replacement surgery and Miguel knew of the surgery.

Deputies spoke with Miguel and said he “appeared to be calm.” They said they checked the victim for injuries and did see red bruising on her right elbow.

Miguel was transported to Escambia County Jail and booked without bond.