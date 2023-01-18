PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man and shooting into a home.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Pipeline Road on December 27, 2022 for shots fired. They found shell casings on the road and bullet holes in the house.

A short time later, a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at a local hospital. The victim stated that the suspect, 22-year-old Sabastian LaFountain, shot them in the leg after a verbal disagreement, according to deputies.

LaFountain was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and firing a weapon. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $125,000 bond.