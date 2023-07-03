PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in jail accused of walking out of his house with an AR-style rifle and firing it at a passing car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cornelious Williams, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened on June 13 near Spring Street and West Avery Street in Pensacola. There were two people inside the passing car. Bullets hit a window and a tire but no one was hurt. A witness said they think it could be related to an ongoing custody issue.

Williams is in the Escambia County Jail and is being held on a $231,000 bond.