PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting on Potomac Drive.

Ryan Seals, 18, is charged with attempted homicide after a woman was shot in the head on Friday, April 7 at around 2:30 p.m.. She was transported to the hospital.

After the shooting, investigators found surveillance footage of a vehicle involved. The vehicle was reported stolen from Pensacola Beach on April 6, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Pensacola Police found the vehicle in the city limits and tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled. Later, the chase came to an end and two people were detained including Seals. The other man, Kejuan Whiting, is facing gun charges and a resisting arrest charge.