PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze man is accused of starting a fire Thursday that damaged several storage units in Pensacola.

Jacob Johnston is charged with arson and burglary. He was booked with a $15,000 bond and released Friday from the Escambia County Jail.

Johnston broke into one unit then set it on fire at Prime Storage on West Nine Mile Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire spread to a nearby storage unit and at least eight of them had smoke damage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. Only two of the units damaged were vacant. The fire is estimated to have caused at least $50,000 in damage.