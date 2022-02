MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County Jail accused of setting fire to his home on Christmas Day with his estranged wife’s belongings still inside.

Albert Fillingim is charged with second degree arson and criminal mischief.

State investigators say he set the fire at his home on Jahaza Road in Molino. The arrest report states his wife showed up screaming at him. She said he finally followed through on the threat to burn the place down.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage.