ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set his neighbor’s couch on fire on May 18, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Darrell Hale, 45, was booked on Monday, May 22 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies said Hale got into a fight with his neighbor the morning on May 18. The neighbor went to the hospital for a cut near his eye, returned home and locked his door.

Hale then was yelling and banging on the neighbor’s door to come out. Deputies said Hale then ran off.

The neighbor walked outside to find a couch on his front porch on fire. The fire spread up into the attic “causing damage to the structure of the roof” at the home on Talladega Trail.