PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested nearly two months after a shooting where one man was injured in Pensacola.

David Rutledge, 32, is charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and firing a weapon in public.

Police officers responded to the shooting March 24 at 6 p.m. They found a 42-year-old man in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his leg. Officers administered first aid to the victim’s lower right leg until EMS arrived and took him to Baptist Hospital.

Police said Rutledge, an acquaintance of the victim, arrived in a silver Cadillac four-door sedan. They were talking on the porch when two others showed up. Rutledge got into an argument with one of them and someone inside the house heard a loud pop. They went outside to find the victim in the yard and Rutledge’s Cadillac speeding north on “M” Street towards Cervantes Street, according to the arrest report.

Rutledge is in the Escambia County Jail with a $315,000 bond.