ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he allegedly sexually battered a 14-year-old girl.

David Michael Bradbury, 20, was charged for a sexual battery case that happened back in May. Bradbury was arrested May 14, 2021, after the victim’s mother found Bradbury inside the 14-year-old’s bedroom. Bradbury was not wearing any clothes, according to an arrest report.

Bradbury was later identified by the victim in a lineup. The victim told deputies that she met him online and they agreed to meet during one of his visits to Pensacola.

Bradbury was charged with Lewd or Lascivious Battery of a Victim Ages 12 to 16. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail March 23, 2022.