CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after three dogs were found dead in a car.

Felton Henderson is charged with animal cruelty.

A woman said she left her three dogs with her father, Henderson, while she was out of town. She said she left food, water and everything they would need. She returned a few days later and asked where her dogs were.

Henderson took her to a blue Toyota Camry and opened the doors where the three dogs were found dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Sheriff Simmons said Henderson locked the dogs in the car knowing they wouldn’t survive. They died from the heat.

Henderson was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $45,000 bond.