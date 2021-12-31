Man charged after ‘violent domestic incident,’ Crestview Police say

Escambia County

Man arrested after strangling family member

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was arrested by Crestview Police officers after a “violent domestic incident” involving a family member Dec. 31 in Crestview. 

Justin Adam Williams, 33, was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Domestic Battery By Strangulation
  • Resisting Law Enforcement
  • Violation of Pretrial Conditions with an Injunction

Williams allegedly attacked the same family member in November and was released on bond with an injunction that prevented him from returning to the victim’s home. 

The victim was seriously injured, but managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Williams was arrested after he ran away from the scene and attempted to fight with officers. 

Williams is currently being held in the Okaloosa County jail.

