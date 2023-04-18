ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars after allegedly being caught with methamphetamine after attempting to steal from a Walmart on Creighton Road, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Love, 33, is charged with two counts of larceny and possession of drugs. He remains in the Escambia County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

According to the arrest report, a deputy responded to the Walmart at around 5:38 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Love was detained in the loss prevention office when the deputy arrived.

An employee told the deputy Love “gathered 20 items totaling $425.04” and tried to leave without paying. He was caught while trying to leave. This was shown to the deputy on surveillance footage.

The deputy searched Love and found a “small plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance” in his front right watch pocket. The deputy then found a pipe in his left pocket and a grinder with “burn residue.”

In total, Love was found with 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and grinder.