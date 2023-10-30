PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County man was arrested Sunday and charged with residential burglaries and a vehicle burglary in Escambia County.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Escambia County deputies were called to a burglary in progress on Mirabelle Circle off of Davis Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found Joseph McGee trying to hide behind a vehicle in the driveway, according to ECSO. As deputies approached, he took off running. Shortly thereafter, Deputy Keebler found McGee in the backyard where he was arrested.

Deputies found methamphetamine and blank business checks believed to have been stolen in his pockets. When deputies returned to the residence they saw that a hatchet was jammed in the storm door in an attempt to pry it open. Additionally, deputies collected a machete and an open pocket knife.

McGee was charged with two residential burglaries and a vehicle burglary. He is believed to be a suspect in other burglaries in Santa Rosa County.