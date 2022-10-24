ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies for nine counts of burglary after the man was seen on surveillance footage at a body shop.

Jeremiah Ferguson, 25, was charged with nine counts of burglary, four counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony criminal mischief, grand theft of a vehicle and burglary of a business.

On Oct. 23, deputies said they responded to the 2700-block of West Hatton Street for a burglary in progress. They said Ferguson was seen on surveillance footage walking onto the property of a body shop. Deputies said he entered the property through the fence and then got into a dark-colored SUV. They said he drove the SUV to the front of the gated business and left. Hours later, deputies said Ferguson returned to the business, got into the parked SUV and drove through the fenced-in gate.

Deputies said they were able to identify the SUV, and it was located at the intersection of North V. Street and West Hatton Street, with the engine running. Deputy Maddrey, K-9 Deputy Cochran and K-9 Hura circulated the area and located Ferguson at a nearby intersection. Deputies said they located a Maserati key fob, belonging to one of the vehicles on the body shop’s property, in Ferguson’s pockets.

Deputies said Ferguson burglarized nine vehicles on the property, damaged four vehicles on the property and stole the SUV seen in the surveillance video.

Ferguson was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $74,000 bond.