ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man broke his leg while trying to run from deputies on Sunday, May 1.

Joseph Harold Gill, 23, “snapped” his leg when trying to run from deputies after they attempted to serve him with a warrant. Deputies said Gill attempted to jump over a chain-linked fence and failed to land properly. The ECSO said Gill got caught on the fence and landed on his right leg, which caused it to snap. He was transported to a local hospital for the break.

Deputies said they will serve his warrant at a later time in the near future and they, “don’t anticipate him running this time.”