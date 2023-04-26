PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a bicycle shop three times and stole bikes. Pensacola Police say he tried to sell the bicycles at a homeless camp, according to an arrest report. The arrest report said Brian Thomas, 34, was caught on security footage breaking into Cycle Sports on March 12, March 14 and April 15, 2023.

On March 12, Thomas allegedly showed up at the bicycle shop with a hammer. He used that hammer to shatter the glass in the front door. He then stole a $645 bike, according to the report. The damage to the door cost $750.

On March 14, Thomas allegedly returned to the bicycle shop but this time there is a second suspect. The second person acted as a lookout while Thomas breaks the glass in the door and goes into the shop. The two suspects steal a tandem bike that cost $300. The door damage cost this time was $1,000.

The last burglary happened on April 15. Thomas again allegedly used the hammer to smash the glass out of the door before entering the shop and stealing a $50 bike. The door damage the last time cost $500.

On March 27, detectives were interviewing a woman about two separate burglaries when she said she had information about the Cycle Sports burglaries. She told detectives that Thomas had been the one to break into the shop and had been attempting to sell the bikes at the homeless camp he was staying at.