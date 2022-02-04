PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been accused of beating a child with a belt and cell phone charging cable to the point he had trouble walking, according to the arrest report.

Devon Smith, 26, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child was struck in his arms and the injuries to his leg are the result of repeated abuse, the report states. The child left school early one day because he was having a hard time walking. The woman who reported the abuse said Smith was hitting the child in a malicious manner and not in a corrective disciplinary manner.

Some of the marks on his legs were older and scarred resembling permanent marks as a result of prior abuse, according to a nurse practitioner interviewed by investigators.

Smith is in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $52,000.