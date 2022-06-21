One man was arrested after he rammed a deputy patrol car using a stolen SUV, according to a news release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said one man faces criminal charges for ramming a stolen SUV into a deputy patrol car.

Deputies tried to pull Gregory Bernard Henderson, 36, over at the Whataburger off Pensacola Boulevard, but he took off, crashed into a patrol car and lead law enforcement on a chase through U.S. 29 and Airport Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said Henderson ran through several red lights before deputies surrounded him using a pit maneuver.

Once deputies were able to stop him, Henderson refused to get out of the car. The window of the stolen SUV was broken to arrest Henderson, according to the release. Henderson faces several charges:

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Battery LEO two counts

Habitual Traffic Offender

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Felony Marijuana possession

A female passenger was riding with Henderson when he fled from deputies. Investigators believe she had nothing to do with the stolen SUV. She does not face any charges.