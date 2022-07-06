PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A family called 911 early Wednesday morning and reported their home and cars were damaged after hearing gunshots outside.

Larry Reid Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, damage to property, firing into a dwelling and vehicles and fleeing police.

Around 4:30 a.m., a woman called 911 Wednesday, July 6, and said someone shot into her home. A man inside the home told police Reid started calling him at 4 a.m., demanding money and threatening to kill him.

The man said he didn’t know what Reid was talking about because he didn’t owe him any money. He said Reid threatened him saying he was going to kill him and blow up his house.

While on the phone, he heard several shots coming from the front of the house. He looked outside and saw headlights in his driveway but he couldn’t tell what type of vehicle it was.

Police officers arrived and found three vehicles with windows shattered. The dining room window and an upstairs window were shot out. The damage was estimated at $2,350.

A neighbor reported hearing screaming from inside the home and he heard someone yelling death threats from outside. The neighbor said Reid got into his vehicle and drove up and down the street then left as Pensacola Police arrived.

Police officers chased after Reid but canceled the pursuit after they lost him near Creighton Road and Scenic Highway headed north.

Two hours later, someone found a gun in an area where Reid drove past. Police said it belonged to Reid and was a Benjamin Bulldog 357 caliber air-powered rifle.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reid at his home and he was taken to the Pensacola Police Department for questioning.