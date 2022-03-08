ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for several charges, including trafficking fentanyl.

Cameron Paulchek was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Paulchek was wanted by deputies after a search on Feb. 23 at Pampered Paws Resort turned up a “felony amount of fentanyl” and five stolen guns, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

On March 8 at about 8:30 a.m., Paulchek was found at home at the 500 block of Quail Nest Lane. Paulchek was also wanted for an outstanding battery, according to the post.