Man arrested for ‘string of attempted carjackings’, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says

Escambia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man arrested for 'string of attempted carjackings', Escambia County Sheriff's Office says

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in a “string of attempted carjackings” near Pine Forest Road and East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. 

ECSO says Robert Nickalous Minter, 40, was arrested for:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Two counts of attempted carjacking
  • Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief

Minter may face additional charges, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories