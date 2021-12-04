Man arrested for ‘string of attempted carjackings’, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in a “string of attempted carjackings” near Pine Forest Road and East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

ECSO says Robert Nickalous Minter, 40, was arrested for:

Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Two counts of attempted carjacking

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief

Minter may face additional charges, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.