Man arrested for ‘string of attempted carjackings’, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in a “string of attempted carjackings” near Pine Forest Road and East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.
ECSO says Robert Nickalous Minter, 40, was arrested for:
- Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm
- Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Two counts of attempted carjacking
- Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief
Minter may face additional charges, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.