ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County say a man mugged someone for 20 bucks Saturday and is now behind bars. Deputies say they were called to the area of North Davis Highway and Olive Road Saturday for the report of a robbery.

When they arrived the victim claimed 49-year-old Paul Saint hit the victim and stole $20 from their pocket. Deputies say Saint was located a short distance away. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Saturday night on the charges of robbery and battery. Jail records say he was previously arrested for battery in Escambia County in 2015.