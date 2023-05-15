ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to burn a daycare van and burglarize it, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Whiz Kidz Christian Academy for an “assist citizen call.” When deputies arrived they found a man who lived across the street from the daycare. The man told deputies he saw a man looking into the window of the daycare and burning trash on the ground.

The man said he called out to the suspect, which is when he saw the man had a knife in his hand. The suspect then ran into the woods beside the daycare. In those woods is a homeless camp.

Deputies contacted the daycare director who said she was not at the daycare Sunday but she remembers locking all the doors on the can. She allowed deputies to view the security cameras, which is when the deputies saw the man walking back and forth along the side of the building.

Deputies went to the scene where they saw a spilled bag of trash that was partially burned, the driver door burned with “I eat kilbosa’s and my name is Josh” written in blue marker and “Child Molester supposed pick up” written on top of the van hood in blue marker. The passenger tire had punctures in it along with burglary tools being left in the window seal of the van, according to the arrest report.

Deputies then went to the homeless camp and canvassed the area, questioning residents at the camp. A woman at the camp identified the man as Kevin Jimison. Jimison was found by deputies and searched. During the search, deputies found a blue torch lighter on him. Jimison was arrested and taken to the Escambia County Jail.

Jimison was charged with arson, criminal mischief and burglary.