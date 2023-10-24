ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Monday after two people were found with gunshot wounds on Oct. 16, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said one victim was found in a trailer on Regents Avenue and another was found on Houston Avenue. Payton Roberts, 34, of Pensacola, allegedly stuck a gun inside the back door of the trailer and started shooting.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and survived. Roberts was arrested on two counts of attempted homicide and possession of a weapon.