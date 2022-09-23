ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman and holding a knife to her stomach after finding out the woman sent “twerking” pictures to people, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Shai Hakym Matthews, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, aggravated battery, kidnap-false imprisonment and robbery.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers responded to a call on E. Lloyd Street. Officers said the victim told them that her boyfriend, Matthews, had hit her and taken her phone.

Officers said they spoke with Matthews, and he said he caught the victim taking explicit photos and sending them to other people. Matthews said it made him upset so he grabbed the victim’s phone from her. He said nothing physical had happened during the incident, but officers said he appeared to be extremely sweaty. Matthews said he was sweaty because he had a series of coughing fits, but officers said while they spoke to him, he did not cough once.

The victim told officers her and Matthews were laying on the bed when he noticed she had been snapchatting several people. She said he went through the phone and saw messages where she sent pictures of her “twerking” to people. The victim said Matthews then took her phone, pinned her to the bed and began to slap and punch her in the face. The victim said she was able to get out of the bed, but then Matthews kept punching and slapping her, putting her in a chokehold. According to the arrest report, the victim said Matthews held a brown pocketknife to her stomach and made a comment about killing her baby, then held the knife to her throat. The victim said she was able to get free, but Matthews grabbed her by the throat and began to strangle her before throwing her to the floor. She said in that moment she lost consciousness and repeatedly said she thought she was going to die. During the interview, the victim said the baby was Matthews’ and they had been dating for a couple of months.

Officers talked with Matthews after hearing the victim’s statements, but he said nothing bad happened. When asked about the victim’s bloody nose, Matthews said it was an abscess that was bleeding earlier. He did admit he was told by the victim that she was pregnant with his child. Matthews was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.