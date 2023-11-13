PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is accused of leading state troopers on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, and now he’s facing a list of charges.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said troopers tried to pull over 35-year-old Labaron Britt for speeding and recklessly changing lanes. They chased after him on North W Street, and it came to an end when he turned onto Nabors Place just south of Beverly Parkway. That’s when he lost control, left the road, and the state trooper performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver to bring it to a stop.

Britt got out and tried to run, but they took him into custody with the help of a K9, according to FHP.

Troopers searched his car and said they found a measuring scale and a bag of cocaine. They searched him and found three more bags of cocaine.

Britt is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Escambia County jail with a $70,000 bond.