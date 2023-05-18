ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was arrested Wednesday after falling through the ceiling of an infectious disease center in Escambia County.

Joseph McRoberts was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure with damage $1,000 or more, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief with damage over $1,000.

The incident happened at 8354 N Davis Highway, where employees believed there was someone in the ceiling between the first and second floor, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, an employee was standing next to her office when she heard a loud noise come from her office. The arrest report states that an unknown male, who appeared disoriented, then ran out the back door of the business. The witness looked in her office and saw that the ceiling had collapsed.

McRoberts is being held in the Escambia County Jail.