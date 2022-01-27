ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after deputies found him with several drugs including ecstasy, hydrocodone and 36.9 grams of cocaine.
Javoris Knight was arrested after he was pulled over by deputies during a traffic stop on Michael Drive. Deputies found several items including:
- 122 grams of ecstasy pills
- 53.6 grams of hydrocodone
- 36.9 grams of cocaine
- Firearm ammunition
- Marijuana
- A large amount of cash
Knight was arrested and charged for:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Trafficking in hydrocodone
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Driving while license suspended
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a counterfeit driver’s license
Knight was arrested by deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).