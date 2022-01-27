ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after deputies found him with several drugs including ecstasy, hydrocodone and 36.9 grams of cocaine.

Javoris Knight was arrested after he was pulled over by deputies during a traffic stop on Michael Drive. Deputies found several items including:

122 grams of ecstasy pills

53.6 grams of hydrocodone

36.9 grams of cocaine

Firearm ammunition

Marijuana

A large amount of cash

Knight was arrested and charged for:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Trafficking in hydrocodone

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone)

Driving while license suspended

Possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a counterfeit driver’s license

Knight was arrested by deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).