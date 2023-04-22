ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Pensacola spends the night in the Escambia County Jail after allegedly leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase and crashing into a tree. According to a Facebook Post Friday, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr.

The post says deputies attempted to pull him over near Hollywood Avenue and Avery Street. Instead of stopping, deputies say he kept driving and crashed into a tree several blocks away. According to the post “Anderson Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana 20 grams or more, driving without a license, fleeing and eluding, and violation of parole.”