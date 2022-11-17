ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after breaking into two different homes in three days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Seth Murdock, 28, was charged with burglary and damage to property.

On Nov. 15, deputies said they responded to the 100-block of Avenida for a burglary. Deputies said the suspect had smashed the glass on the porch door, entered the unoccupied vacation rental, used the bathtub, slept in the bedroom, made himself a cup of coffee and filled the kitchen trashcan with trash, including his bus ticket stub.

On Nov. 18, deputies said they responded to the 1600-block of Via De Luna Drive in reference to another burglary. The victim said a man wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and a ball cap walked up to her sliding glass door and started pulling on the handle. The victim said when she asked the suspect what he was doing, he said he was “looking for Tony,” and left.

Murdock was located a short time later near the property, according to deputies.

Murdock was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $20,500 bond.