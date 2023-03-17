ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they took a man into custody Friday afternoon who barricaded himself inside a home for two and a half hours and then fired shot at SWAT operators. No one was injured in the incident.

The unidentified man was charged with firing a weapon in public or on residential property and aggravated assault without intent to kill. ECSO said additional charges are “pending” for firing at SWAT operators.

Deputies responded to Finley Drive at around 12:38 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for an “armed domestic violence disturbance.”

Deputies received reported the man was armed with a gun and fired one round. Deputies tried to make contact with the man, but he went into his home and barricaded himself inside.

ECSO secured a felony aggravated assault warrant. The Escambia County SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Unit responded after attempts for two and a half hours to get the man out were unsuccessful.

SWAT operators deployed four cans of tear gas into the home, after he refused to come out. Operators used a bullhorn demanding he come out.

The man then fired shots at operators who returned fire, according to the ECSO. The man “surrendered immediately” and was taken into custody.