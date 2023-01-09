ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot up Escapes Gentlemen’s Club, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Jenkins, 23, was charged with electronic threats, smuggling contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and obstructing justice.

On Nov. 4, 2022, A witness went to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and said her friend Jenkins and she had been arguing. The witness said she received a Snapchat from Isaac saying, “I SAID YOURE LUCKY I DONT HAVE MY GUNS,” “I would go shoot him, shoot escapes, and then shoot whoever else im feeling like until the cops killed me if I had one right now,” and “Im not going tonight but im gonna go spray that whole street when they think im over it.”

Deputies said they located Jenkins and detained him.

Jenkins was transported to Escambia County Jail, where he was being processed when correctional staff located a baggie containing a clear crystal substance in his clothing, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they saw correctional staff struggling with Jenkins on the floor of a cell. Deputies said they helped put restraints on Jenkins, at which time correctional staff said Jenkins attempted to swallow a baggie of a green powder substance.

Deputies said the clear crystal substance was field tested positive for methamphetamine and the green powder substance field tested positive for fentanyl, weighing more than four grams.

Jenkins was booked into the jail on a $140,000 bond.