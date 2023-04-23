ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County Jail in Florida after allegedly threatening people with a machete Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a man threatening three people with a machete at Mobile Highway and Lynch Street. Deputies say the suspect had already left in an SUV before they got there.

The post says the vehicle was spotted a short time later at Cervantes and Baylen streets as Everett Norman was allegedly waving the machete out of the vehicle’s window at deputies. Norman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and violation of a domestic violence injunction.