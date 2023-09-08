ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after a 20-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Fields Lane Thursday night for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a 20-year-old who had been shot in the chest. They were transported to a local hospital.

Deputies found Charles Jordan and arrested him. Jordan is charged with aggravated battery and possession of a weapon. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

There is no update on the victim’s condition.