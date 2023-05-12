ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested in Escambia County, Fla. after he allegedly grabbed a woman, took her to a shed and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called on May 11 for an “unknown disturbance.” When they arrived at the scene of the alleged incident, deputies found a woman who was “shaking nervously” and “appeared very frightened.”

The victim told deputies her van had gotten stuck in mud nearby and she was out walking with her dog to find someone to help her. While walking she saw Ricky Holmes, 29, and, because of having problems with him previously, she walked past him.

According to the victim, Holmes allegedly grabbed her from behind, removed the dog’s leash from its collar and carried the victim to a shed. Holmes then got on top of her and said “You’re going to be the first person I rape.” The victim said Holmes had a gun and put it against the side of her head.

Holmes allegedly choked the woman twice while she tried to “gouge his eyes out.” The victim said Holmes would not get off of her until she bit his lip, which caused him to let go. At that point, she was able to run away and get an unknown man to call 911.

The victim told deputies she had known Holmes for a few years and that a year earlier he had sexually battered her. During that incident, she called law enforcement. The report says the victim told deputies on May 11 that no one had believed her about the previous assault and nothing was done. Deputies in the area found Holmes on Pace Boulevard.

People at a transient camp in the area told deputies Holmes had recently sexually battered multiple women in the area.

Holmes was arrested and charged with attempted sexual battery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon and battery. He was given a $10,500 bond.