ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –A man was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing a Jeep from a dealership and crashing it, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Gregory Williams is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary and damage to property.

According to the post, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Pensacola Blvd. for a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, they found the gate of the business damaged, the front door to the business shattered and the lockbox for car keys broken into.

Two cars were burglarized and a 2021 Jeep Gladiator was missing. During the deputies’ investigation, they were called to the intersection of Archer Road and South Highway 29 for a crash involving the stolen Jeep Gladiator.

Williams was the driver and “matched the description of the suspect in the surveillance video from the automotive business’s burglary,” according to the post.