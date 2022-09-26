ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County deputies, a Pensacola man, that was arrested on early Saturday morning for the alleged murder of his wife, said she fell on a kitchen knife.

Adolph Gable, 39, was arrested Saturday and charged with homicide after deputies found his wife lying in the hallway in a pool of blood.

On Sept. 23, deputies said they responded to Truman Avenue in reference to a cutting victim. According to the arrest report, one witness said he was in his room and could hear the victim and Gable arguing. 15 minutes into the argument, the witness said he put his headphones on to drown out the noise. Five minutes after that, the witness said the screaming got louder, so he opened the door to see what was going on. That is when the witness saw the victim lying on the floor of the hallway.

Another witness said she was sleeping and was woken up by the arguing. She said the victim and Gable went into their room where they continued to argue. A short time later, the witness walked into the bedroom and saw the victim Gable on the floor yelling with blood on the floor around her.

Deputies said Gable initially said he was packing up his belongings to leave and his wife attacked him, biting him and scratching him. He said he shoved her away, causing her to fall on a table which had a knife on it, lodging into her back.

After getting a search warrant for the apartment, deputies said Gable’s version of the events were not plausible. Deputies said they observed the victim to be stabbed in the upper back, the table she supposedly fell into to be too short and the television on the table to also have a stab mark. Gable stuck with his initial story, saying the victim caused the damage to the television months ago. One witness said the television was working the night before.

Gable was transported to the Escambia County Jail and booked without bond.