ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for allegedly choking out and raping a woman Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kih’aviyan Nettles, 24, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. He is charged with sexual assault and battery. Nettles is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened Sunday morning. The victim told deputies she and Nettles were sitting in a living room when she asked him to leave. The woman then went upstairs to go to sleep.

The victim also told deputies Nettles came into the room and said “I want you” before attacking her and trying to take her clothes off.

According to the arrest report, the victim told Nettles “no, stop.” He then started choking her to the point where the victim passed out.

Nettles then left the home. The arrest report said the victim had injuries that were consistent with the statement given.

According to the arrest report, Nettles texted the victim saying “If I’m going to jail, just not in front of my kids” and another message said “I love you, I’m in love with you, alcohol got the best.”

Deputies were able to find Nettles at his home and he was taken into custody. There is no mugshot available.