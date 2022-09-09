CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman once charged with murder are both free after a jury found one of them not guilty.
Dawn Sluder’s charges were dropped one week after a jury acquitted Jonathon Hobbs. Hobbs said he acted in self-defense when he killed Danny Blackmon Jr. who was dating Sluder’s daughter.
The shooting happened on Lawson Lane right off of Jacks Branch Road in Cantonment in 2021.
